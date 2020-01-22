Coop Minister Surendran asks all to take part in national sample survey

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district-level inauguration of the 78th round of the National Sample Survey, which helps in socio-economic planning and policymaking was done by Cooperation Minister Kadakampally Surendran here on Tuesday. The survey will be conducted by the Department of Economics and Statistics (DES). While inaugurating the event, Surendran sought cooperation from the public for giving details to the survey teams who visit the households.

According to B AnishKumar, DES deputy director, the survey has nothing to do with the National Population Register (NPR). In the survey process, specially trained statistical officers will visit select households and collect details of consumer expenditure and social consumption related to health and education. During the survey, the data will be collected not only on consumption level but also on the pattern of consumption.

The main objective of the survey on social consumption related to education is to build indicators on the participation of the persons in the education system and expenditure incurred by household members. It will cover qualitative and quantitative aspects. Under the qualitative aspect, the survey will include literacy, education, type of institution, nature of the institution and current attendance/enrolment.

On the quantitative aspect, information will be collected on expenditure on education. The survey on health will focus on indicators of morbidity, hospitalisation rates, utilisation of public and private health care institutions and proportion of institutional childbirth with special focus on out-of-pocket expenditure.

Statistical indicators

Specially trained statistical officers will visit select households and collect details of consumer expenditure and social consumption related to health and education

The main objective of the survey on social consumption related to education is to build indicators on the participation of the persons in education system and expenditure incurred by household members.