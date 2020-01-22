Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Coop Minister Surendran asks all to take part in national sample survey

The main objective of the survey on social consumption related to education is to build indicators on the participation of the persons in the education system and expenditure incurred by household mem

Published: 22nd January 2020 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district-level inauguration of the 78th round of the National Sample Survey, which helps in socio-economic planning and policymaking was done by Cooperation Minister Kadakampally Surendran here on Tuesday. The survey will be conducted by the Department of Economics and Statistics (DES). While inaugurating the event, Surendran sought cooperation from the public for giving details to the survey teams who visit the households.  

According to B AnishKumar, DES deputy director, the survey has nothing to do with the National Population Register (NPR). In the survey process, specially trained statistical officers will visit select households and collect details of consumer expenditure and social consumption related to health and education. During the survey, the data will be collected not only on consumption level but also on the pattern of consumption. 

The main objective of the survey on social consumption related to education is to build indicators on the participation of the persons in the education system and expenditure incurred by household members. It will cover qualitative and quantitative aspects. Under the qualitative aspect, the survey will include literacy, education, type of institution, nature of the institution and current attendance/enrolment. 

On the quantitative aspect, information will be collected on expenditure on education. The survey on health will focus on indicators of morbidity, hospitalisation rates, utilisation of public and private health care institutions and proportion of institutional childbirth with special focus on out-of-pocket expenditure.

Statistical indicators

Specially trained statistical officers will visit select households and collect details of consumer expenditure and social consumption related to health and education

The main objective of the survey on social consumption related to education is to build indicators on the participation of the persons in education system and expenditure incurred by household members. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays. (Photo| Express)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus
Half-humanoid humanoid 'Vyomamitra'.
Meet female robot 'Vyomamitra' who will travel to space on ISRO's Gaganyaan
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp