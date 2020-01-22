Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

When development hits a hurdle

Despite being a part of the proposed light metro project, authorities have turned a blind eye to the NH stretch

Published: 22nd January 2020 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

The busy Sreekaryam junction  B P Deepu

By Krishnachand K 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the development of NH 66 bypass starting from Kazhakoottam to Mukkola is almost completed, the development of the NH stretch that lies parallel to the bypass starting from Kazhakoottam to Kesavadasapuram remains a non-starter. Now, travelling on this two-lane stretch is a nightmare for motorists, especially at Sreekaryam and Ulloor junction, during peak hours. 

The reason for the development deadlock is the delay in taking a decision on implementing the light metro proposal. As per the initial proposal, the metro rail line will start from Technocity near Pallipuram and end at Karamana through this stretch. However, the state government has neither taken any initiative to proceed with the light metro project nor taken any decision on widening the NH stretch. In 2017, the state government had given administrative sanction to widen the congested Kazhakoottam-Kesavadasapuram stretch to accommodate the light metro pillars and construct flyovers at Sreekaryam and Ulloor. The revenue department has began land acquisition proceedings for three flyovers at Sreekaryam, Ulloor and Pattom and 19 light metro stations in the first phase. However, land acquisition for these is moving at a snail’s pace. 

Commuters prefer this stretch over the bypass as it provides easy access to places such as the Medical College Hospital, Pattom, Palayam and Kowdiar. However, now they are forced to use the bypass due to heavy traffic snarl-ups at Pongumoodu, Ulloor and Sreekaryam. “It is high time the stretch was widened to four or six lanes to ease traffic congestion,” said Ajithkumar, a resident of Kariyavattom. 

According to the Federation of Residents’ Association Thiruvananthapuram (FRAT), the stretch should be made as the ‘Capital City Corridor’. “Metro and other transportation schemes are good for the public. But what we need is development at the fundamental level. The NH bypass is being widened after a long wait. But the condition of the road from Kazhakoottam to Kesavadasapuram is pathetic,” said M S Venugopal, chairman, FRAT.  

When T’Puram Express contacted Sajeev S, superintendent engineer, PWD (NH), he said that land acquisition was under way. He also added that the land acquisition and construction of flyovers are being carried out by Kerala Rapid Transit Corporation Limited (KRTL), a special purpose vehicle formed by the state government to implement light metro in the capital. “At present, PWD has hardly any role in the development of this stretch. Ever since the proposal of the light metro, the state government has entrusted KRTL as the nodal agency with the development of the road,” he said. 

Sreekaryam flyover 
Meanwhile, Anand Elamon, chief general manager, KRTL, said they are currently focusing only on the development of proposed flyovers at Sreekaryam, Ulloor and Pattom as part of the light metro project. 
“The land acquisition in Sreekaryam has entered the final phase and the construction of the flyover is expected to begin this year itself. For the last two years, we have been carrying out land acquisition as it is a difficult process. At Ulloor and Pattom, land acquisition is still on. We can assure that this road will be widened before the implementation of the light metro project and we have just concluded the survey at Technopark to extend the rail to the IT park as well,” he said

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays. (Photo| Express)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus
Half-humanoid humanoid 'Vyomamitra'.
Meet female robot 'Vyomamitra' who will travel to space on ISRO's Gaganyaan
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp