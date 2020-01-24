41 schools in state get major infra boost; work on 50 others in final stages

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) has completed KIFFB -funded infrastructure development work in 41 schools in the state under the Public Education Rejuvenation Mission.

In addition to these, the work on 50 schools, being developed by KITE, are in the final stages of completion. The KIIFB-funded project envisages infrastructure development of 966 schools across the state of which work on 237 schools were awarded to KITE.

New buildings were set up in 25 schools under `five crore category in each assembly constituency and another 16 schools in the `three crore category. Further, the construction activities in 50 schools (30 schools in `five crore category and 20 schools in `three crore category) are in the final stage.

Kozhikode district has the highest number of schools (nine) where the physical infrastructure works have been completed. Similarly, the construction activities in seven schools in Kannur and Malappuram district has also been completed. In Idukki, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha the construction activities commenced recently.

Contractors face action

The contract assigned to Sree Shylam Contracting company has been terminated due to its failure to complete the infrastructure development works in four schools in Thrissur district on time. KITE is also poised to terminate the contract with M/s Seguro Foundations assigned with the works of GHSS Peruvallur in Malappuram district. New contractors will be identified in such locations soon. “KITE has initiated necessary steps to ensure that the construction activities of 141 schools are completed and handed over before the start of the next academic year,” said K Anvar Sadath, CEO, KITE.

The detailed information of the KIIFB funded physical upgradation activities being implemented in 966 schools is available on the Sametham portal www.sametham.kite.kerala.gov.in under the link ‘KIIFB funded schools’. The details, including photographs of construction works of 237 schools for which KITE is the Special Purpose Vehicle are also available on the portal.