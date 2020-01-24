Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Lack of streetlights near Technopark poses threat

Despite  raising  concerns,  no steps have been taken  so far to  repair the  dysfunctional  streetlights
 

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The absence of streetlights on the byroads near Technopark poses a risk to the safety of woman IT employees who work in night shifts. Although streetlights were initially functional, most have become dysfunctional. Despite raising concerns, no steps have been taken so far to repair them.

Some of the woman techies had approached Prathidhwani, the welfare organisation of IT employees in Technopark. “A high-level meeting was held and it was decided to install LED streetlights in all poorly-lit areas such as Mulluvila road, Kazhakoottam railway station road, and Ambalathinkara road. They were installed in a few areas such as Mulluvila Road, but now only two to three lights are working,” said Prasanthi PS, an employee of Navigant. “These lights are not bright enough. I find it difficult to walk through the area at night.” 

The streetlights on Trippadapuram road have also been dysfunctional for many days. “It was around 8.30pm and I chose to walk back to my accommodation facility. There were no streetlights and the road was deserted. I felt unsafe. Somehow, I reached my place using the flashlight of my phone,” said Sandhya C A, an employee of Allianz Technology.

The roads are in a bad condition too making it difficult for motorists. “Earlier, the streetlights were not working at the front and back gates of the IT hub, causing inconvenience to the IT employees, especially women. The issue was taken up with V K Prasanth MLA. He promised to install LED streetlights and also repair the defunct ones. Although the streetlights in the front and back gates are now functional, the byroads still lack proper streetlights where most of the women accommodations can be found,” said Rajeev Krishnan, secretary, Prathidhwani. 

“So far, we haven’t received any complaints regarding the issue of lack of streetlights on service roads. If it is brought to our notice, we will take necessary steps,” said Mayor K Sreekumar. However, according to the corporation, streetlights will be installed only after the road development from Kazhakoottam to the Kovalam stretch is completed.

