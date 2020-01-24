Sand mafia: JCB knocks down man in Thiruvananthapuram for resisting mining from his land

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sand mafia killed a man with the mechnical arm of JCB for resisting mining from his compound at Kattakada on Friday morning. Sangeeth of Sreemangalam in Keezharooril was hit with the machine infront of his family.

Though he was taken to the hospital he was declared brought dead. The gang consisting of six men came to the mine sand in the night.

They identified themselves to be working for Forest Department. Sangeeth had given permission to the department for taking sand from their compound. But he resisted when he realised that six men had nothing to do with the department.

He was knocked down by a JCB arm when he stood infront of the machine. Police have apprehended one person in connection with the case.

"We are in the look out for the accused. We have to seize the vehicle used for the crime," said station house officer of Kattakada, D Bijukumar.

Sangeeth's wife has identified local natives Uthaman and Saju in the group.