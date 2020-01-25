Keltron bags Defence order worth Rs 8.37 crore

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state-owned Keltron (Kerala State Electronics Development Corporation Limited) has bagged Rs 8.37-crore order from the defence forces for manufacturing and supplying equipment required for underwater communication in submarines and naval ships. According to a release, the equipment, based on Software Defined Radio is used for exchanging data and voice communication between ships and submarines using water as the acoustic medium.

The special product group at Karakulam unit of Keltron has been manufacturing the equipment needed for underwater communication. It has been supplying vital components needed for the defence sector for the past 30 years. The eco-sounder used in the submarines of the navy is supplied by Keltron. It had earlier bagged a Rs 5.63-crore order. So far, the defence divisions of Keltron have achieved orders worth Rs 85 crore.