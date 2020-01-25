Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Soon, parks to have keepers

The city corporation has a plan for unattended parks in the city. Sponsors are invited to maintain the corporation-owned parks.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city corporation has a plan for unattended parks in the city. Sponsors are invited to maintain the corporation-owned parks. While sponsorship for parks is not new, this time the civic body aims to maintain all parks. However, sponsors are not allowed to use the parks to advertise their ventures.

“Sponsors must come forward only if their commitment lies in keeping the city clean. We will allow only one board with the names of sponsors in the respective parks. The Accamma Cheriyan Park in Kowdiar maintained by the Christ Nagar School is an example of how we expect the park upkeep to be,” said Palayam Rajan, chairperson, Town Planning Standing Committee.

Major parks on the list include Vivekananda Park, Bhagat Singh Park in Pooojapura, Inside Park in Kowdiar, Sreekanteshwaram Park, Surya Gardens Park in Pipinmoodu, Dewaswom Board Children’s Park and the park at Kuravankonam junction. The city corporation has 14 parks on its list and a few others are already managed by sponsors.

“Plants should be watered daily. We might also require security guards. A visitors schedule is also needed,” said Palayam Rajan.

Traffic islands
The corporation also intends to maintain traffic islands that are not maintained by the Kerala Road Fund Board.“If any willing parties come forward, we will have talks with PWD and National Highways Authority of India to secure no-objection certificates. As of now, the Kesavadasapuram stretch and Mannanthala stretch are the ones that have come to our notice,” said Rajan.

major parks
The list includesVivekananda Park, Bhagat Singh Park in Pooojapura, Inside Park in Kowdiar, Sreekanteshwaram Park, Surya Gardens Park in Pipinmoodu, Dewaswom Board Children’s Park and the park at Kuravankonam junction.

