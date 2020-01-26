Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kattakada murder: Police arrest key accused

Two more persons are under custody and being interrogated; Search on for three others involved in the case

Sangeeth Balan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police team probing the Kattakada murder case has officially recorded the arrest of key accused Vijin, the driver of the earthmover. Two more persons are under custody and their arrest will only be recorded after their involvement in the case is proved. 

According to D Bijukumar, Kattakada CI: “Vijin was the one who killed Sangeeth using the JCB earthmover’s arm. He has been charged under Section 302 (Punishment for murder) of IPC. The other two are currently being interrogated. If their involvement is proved, we will record their arrest too. Similarly, a probe is on to search for three more persons involved in the case. The JCB and tipper lorries have been taken into custody.” Vijin will be produced before the magistrate on Sunday.

Kin seeks CBI probe 

Praveen Kumar, Sangeeth’s brother-in-law, said they will meet with the state police chief soon as they have no trust in the local police investigation. “They are least bothered about this case. We will meet the DGP soon to investigate it with other agencies. We demand a CBI probe so that the involvement of police will also come out,” he told media. On Friday, Sangeeth’s wife Sangeetha also accused the local police for coming late to the spot. Sangeeth’s body was cremated on Friday in the compound behind his residence.

