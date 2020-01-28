Government hospital to undergo makeover; 10 buildings to be razed

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Patients at the limb fitting centre at the Government General Hospital are at the receiving end.The waiting room in the centre has been in a dilapidated state for the past six months. The asbestos rooftop had collapsed, which causes difficulty to patients and bystanders. “The entire area gets waterlogged when it rains,” said Vijin S, a patient.

Hospital authorities, who are aware of the problem, said: “The current building will be demolished in a few months. A new coma and casualty centre will be built as part of a master plan. The demolition work will be carried out by the government. We have already informed PWD about the roof and a few repairs will be done to address the issue,” said an official with the hospital.

According to the hospital authorities, the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board responsible for executing Phase 1 of the master plan will start the demolition work within six months.

“Rabies cell, ward 1, ward 2 and ophthalmology OP are among the 10 buildings that will be demolished. Construction of speciality and super speciality blocks will be executed under Phase 2 and 3,” said an official with the hospital. Lack of sufficient parking spaces on the hospital premises is another issue.

Visitors who are unable to find adequate spaces to park their vehicles, do the same on the main road causing congestion. Hospital authorities hope that the demolishing and landscaping work will solve parking woes. “There will be adequate space to park at least 400 vehicles after landscaping. Parking zones will be identified after demolition,” said an official.