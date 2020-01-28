Single mother seeks help for her heart transplant

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Suja AV, a 39-year-old single mother of two from a poor family at Perukavu in Thiruvananthapuram, is seeking help from people for her heart transplantation. The medical complication comes when she is struggling to raise her two teenage children after her husband left the family long ago.

A chest pain that developed four years ago changed her life. The Medical College Hospital diagnosed it as breast cancer. After a prolonged treatment, her left breast was removed in December 2015.

Just when she was rebuilding her life, the chest pain resurfaced. The MCH doctors advised a heart transplantation. It would cost around `10 lakh.

For which she is seeking help.

Donations can be sent to Suja A V, Indian Overseas Bank, bank account number: 121201000010324, IFSC : IOBA0001212.