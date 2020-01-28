Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Soon, vending zones to avoid encroachments

In a council meeting convened by the city corporation, the Town Planning Committee put forward a proposal to remove unauthorised street vendors.

Published: 28th January 2020 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2020 03:03 PM   |  A+A-

Street vendors along the footpaths on the stretch  between the Museum police station and Kanaka Nagar

Street vendors along the footpaths on the stretch  between the Museum police station and Kanaka Nagar. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A few days ago, the Town Planning Standing Committee of the city corporation issued notices to 21 commercial establishments and complexes under the ambit of the Traffic South region for parking violations where parking spaces were being used for other purposes. Complaints regarding the encroachment of footpaths and roads by street vendors had also been brought to the corporation’s notice.

To curb such practices, the Town Planning Committee has directed the engineering wing to take action against illegal street vendors who have taken over the footpaths in the city.

In a council meeting convened by the city corporation, the Town Planning Committee put forward a proposal to remove unauthorised street vendors.

Regular inspections have been conducted in different parts of the city and major violations were reported in places such as Ulloor, Fort, Pettah, Chalai and other areas.

In 2017 and 2018, the corporation had prepared a list of registered street vendors, followed by drives against footpath encroachments.

Certain makeshift structures were also removed as part of the drive but violations continue. “Recently we held a meeting with the health and engineering wing of the corporation chaired by Mayor K Sreekumar. There were complaints raised from the public regarding encroachments in places such as Poojapura,” said Palayam Rajan, chairperson, Town Planning Standing Committee.

It has also been brought to notice that footpaths on RKV road, the stretch between the Museum police station and Kanaka Nagar, have been occupied by street vendors.

To avoid this, the corporation under the Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Limited has come out with a project to set up special vending zones for street vendors.

“On one side, RKV Road has been encroached by street vendors and the other side is congested with the haphazard parking of vehicles. The street vendors who have occupied the road will be rehabilitated and vending zones will be set up at an estimated cost of Rs 2.7 crore,” said Rajan.

Enforcement from February

“We have already started conducting inspections to check for unauthorised encroachment of footpaths by street vendors. We plan to enforce the law by the second week of February,” said Rajan.
An Adalat will be held on January 30 which will be led by the Town Planning wing and will be attended by Mayor K Sreekumar, engineering wing, traffic advisory committee and other corporation officials.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Police escorting ambulance till KIMS hospital in Hubballi. (Photo | EPS)
80 km in 50 minutes: Ambulance driver pulls off impossible task to save twins
For representational purpose.
Budget may include stimulants to boost consumer demand: Report
A third successive win at Seddon Park will give them their first-ever T20I series' win on New Zealand soil, a feat they were unable to achieve on two occasions previously. (Photo | AP)
India poised for first T20 series win in New Zealand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Real-life 'Tarzan' from Assam gets a treehouse to dodge jumbos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp