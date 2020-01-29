Welfare council comes up with new facilities to accommodate children

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Apart from the construction of the academic and residential complex at the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare (KSCCW) at Thycaud, another facility is also being constructed at Kalliyoor panchayat for accommodating differently-abled children aged six to 18 and training them in skills. The building is being constructed by Thrissur-based Adeeb and Shafeena Foundation, an organisation which supports initiatives such as education, housing and art in association with KSCCW.

The estimated cost of the upcoming facility is Rs 50 lakh and will have the capacity to accommodate 200 children. The building is also being constructed with the support of the Government Engineering College and will have modern facilities including skill labs.“Through this project, we are focusing more on empowering differently-abled children who will be able to explore employment opportunities in different sectors, “ said P S Bharathy, general secretary-in-charge, KSCCW.

Academic and residential building

Another five-storeyed building is being constructed in an area of 15,000 square feet on the premises of KSCCW. The proposed building will include facilities such as separate dormitories for boys and girls, dining hall, conference rooms, computer labs and classrooms. It will also have child-friendly facilities such as a training centre, library, Montessori school and care centre. “The construction of the modern academic and residential complex on the child welfare council premises is in progress and is expected to be completed in six months,” said Bharathy.

The building is being constructed free of cost by Adeeb and Shafeena Foundation. “Currently, the council can only accommodate children till the age of six, after which they are usually transferred to other NGOs. The building will have all upgraded facilities and help in the growth and welfare of these children who end up in the council due to various reasons,” said a member of the child welfare council.