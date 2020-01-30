Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

AMRUT projects in Thiruvananthapuram stuck due to state government's fund crunch

With the March deadline near, financial crisis faced by the state and pending dues to contractors have halted crucial civic projects in the city.

Published: 30th January 2020 01:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 01:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The state’s financial crisis has hit various projects under the AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) scheme in the capital. With the deadline for the completion of the projects is fast approaching, the implementing agencies have landed in a soup due to the fund crunch. 

According to sources, the state government is yet to give a go-ahead to the request placed by the city corporation for Rs 50 crore to ensure the completion of various works before March this year. The worst hit is the project to expand the sewer networks in different parts of the city.

According to an official of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA), which is entrusted with undertaking the sewerage projects under AMRUT, the corporation owes the authority Rs 20 crore in dues for works already completed.

The official said the construction of 75 mld (million litre per day) plant and expansion of water supply network is fast progressing. "Our contractors have slowed down work due to non-payment of dues. Further delay in the release of funds would have an adverse impact on the projects," said the official. 

According to authorities, 60 per cent of the work on the Rs 70-crore, 75-mld plant at Aruvikkara has been completed. "As much as Rs 30 crore has already been granted for the plant," said a corporation official. 

Under-utilisation of funds

So far, the civic body could utilise only Rs 100 crore of the total Rs 357 crore allocated under AMRUT. As per the scheme, the Centre and the state have to chip in 50 per cent and 30 per cent, respectively, of the total project cost. 

"We have tendered work costing Rs 75 crore in connection with the expansion of sewer networks recently and the project is expected to be completed by December 2021. The high-level steering committee has given its nod for the project despite the March 2020 deadline," said the official. Close to Rs 160 crore has been allocated for sewerage-related projects. 

The corporation official said the delay in tendering the project occurred because of lack of participants. "We had to re-tender the project multiple times because there are not many contractors who do sewerage projects," he added.

Mayor K Sreekumar said the state government would release the funds soon. "The Thiruvananthapuram corporation has shown better performance in utilisation of funds. The state government would release the funds very soon and the majority of the project would be completed by March 2020," said the mayor. According to an official at KWA, the current deadline of March 2020 can only be met if the government releases Rs 390 crore to settle the dues of contractors. 

  • According to sources, the state government is yet to give a go-ahead to the request placed by the city corporation for Rs 50 crore to ensure the completion of various works before March this year 

  • The worst hit is the project to expand the sewer networks in different parts of the city. The corporation owes KWA Rs 20 crore for works already completed

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AMRUT scheme Kerala Water Authority Thiruvananthapuram AMRUT project
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)
Current GDP growth not what India needs: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
(Left) A man brandishes gun in Jamia area of Delhi, culprit has been detained by police and (right) Jamia Millia Islamia university student who got injured. (Photo | ANI, PTI)
Man shouts 'Ye lo azaadi'; shoots Jamia student protester in New Delhi
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp