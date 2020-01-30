Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram Corporation to be strict on food safety from February 1

The civic body will also initiate the registration for Subhojanam project that aims at food safety from February 1.

Published: 30th January 2020 01:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 01:18 AM   |  A+A-

Food fraud, Food poisoning

Express Illustrations

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: February is going to be a busy one for Thiruvananthapuram City Corporation. After making it clear that only registered water tankers can ply in the city from February, the civic body will also initiate the registration for Subhojanam project that aims at food safety from February 1. To improve the productivity in the city corporation, punching and CCTV cameras will also start functioning in the main office from February.

The packed schedule is a result of the 100-day action plan which was launched last November on the fourth anniversary of the LDF-led Corporation.

Mayor K Sreekumar promised better meat waste disposal system and stricter implementation of the meat waste collection by corporation as part of the 100 day plan while he addressed the media on Friday at Mascot hotel here.

Subhojanam

The project aims at carving a hygienic food culture and to ensure that food safety standards are met across the corporation limit. A licence will be provided to all associated with food making and distribution after providing them training and a health test.

“The registration is free of cost and the process should be completed within one month. The test and training will be completed within six months. After six months since implementation, we will fix a licence fee. The project is a key in ensuring safe and hygienic food in the city,” said Mayor K Sreekumar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Food Safety Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Subhojanam project
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)
Current GDP growth not what India needs: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
(Left) A man brandishes gun in Jamia area of Delhi, culprit has been detained by police and (right) Jamia Millia Islamia university student who got injured. (Photo | ANI, PTI)
Man shouts 'Ye lo azaadi'; shoots Jamia student protester in New Delhi
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp