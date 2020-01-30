Thiruvananthapuram Corporation to be strict on food safety from February 1

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: February is going to be a busy one for Thiruvananthapuram City Corporation. After making it clear that only registered water tankers can ply in the city from February, the civic body will also initiate the registration for Subhojanam project that aims at food safety from February 1. To improve the productivity in the city corporation, punching and CCTV cameras will also start functioning in the main office from February.

The packed schedule is a result of the 100-day action plan which was launched last November on the fourth anniversary of the LDF-led Corporation.

Mayor K Sreekumar promised better meat waste disposal system and stricter implementation of the meat waste collection by corporation as part of the 100 day plan while he addressed the media on Friday at Mascot hotel here.

Subhojanam

The project aims at carving a hygienic food culture and to ensure that food safety standards are met across the corporation limit. A licence will be provided to all associated with food making and distribution after providing them training and a health test.

“The registration is free of cost and the process should be completed within one month. The test and training will be completed within six months. After six months since implementation, we will fix a licence fee. The project is a key in ensuring safe and hygienic food in the city,” said Mayor K Sreekumar.