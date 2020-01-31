Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Food safety department launches ‘Eat right’ campaign

A talk on junk food was delivered by nutritional expert, Tara Kumari as part of the function.

Published: 31st January 2020 10:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2020 12:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Demonstration on importance of safe consumption, talks on adulteration, health hazards of junk food and a walkathon to promote food safety awareness were some of the programmes organised by the Food Safety Department as part of its ‘Eat right’ campaign on Friday. The event which kickedoff with a walkathon from Kanakakunnu Palace saw the participation of over 400 students from five schools. 

Government GHSS (Peroorkada), Cotton Hill GHSS (Vazhuthacaud), Carmel GHSS and Sarvodaya Vidyalaya (Nalanchira) participated in the walkathon which finished at Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium, Palayam. A session on the importance of avoiding stress in daily life was helmed by Dr Kiran Kumar, psychiatrist at Mental Health Centre, Peroorkada. 

A talk on junk food was delivered by nutritional expert, Tara Kumari as part of the function. “Junk food can be made in a healthy manner at home. Children should eat only a small portion of junk food,” said Tara. Students also had the opportunity to taste burgers, pizzas, cookies and snacks made from healthy ingredients during the one and a half hour session. 

“Cookery contests need to be conducted at the school level to explore the possibility of making food healthier. This will help students to be more conscious of their food habits and promote better health,” added Tara. A quiz on food safety which saw the participation of 17 teams from various schools of the city was another highlight of the event. 

