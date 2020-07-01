Eco-devpt panel donates masks to blind students

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of the ‘Vanika’ initiative, the eco-development committee (EDC) of Kottoor donated Rs 10,000 and distributed masks to students of the Government Blind School in Jagathy on Tuesday. EDC decided to contribute a portion of the profit generated from the sale of forest and agricultural produce as part of ‘Vanika’, which was launched in the wake of the lockdown to ensure that tribals got a fair value for their produce. Chief Wildlife warden Surendra Kumar handed over the fund.