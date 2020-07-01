Five fresh Covid cases in district

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district on Tuesday reported five cases of Covid- 19. These include a 76-year-old who breathed his last at Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, on June 27. The others are returnees. At the same time, 889 people were put under surveillance in the district on the day, while 64 were admitted to various hospitals with symptoms. “Thankappan, the deceased, was doing business at Uran in Mumbai for several years. He developed symptoms on June 21.

According to the family, he visited a hospital in Mumbai. Upon arrival in Thiruvananthapuram, he had breathing difficulties. It was also reported that he collapsed at the airport. He was first admitted to the general hospital and later to the medical college. However he was declared dead on arrival,” said an official. Raji Mol, councillor of Nettayam ward said that though he died on June 27, his samples were taken as per protocol and the result became positive on Monday.

“The body was kept at the medical college mortuary. A team from the corporation received the body and the cremation took place at the Santhikavadam electric crematorium, said Raji. Thankappan was said to be suffering from many underlying conditions, including heart/respiratory ailments. He is survived by wife and two children.