STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Four held for selling child porn part of international racket

Earned money by uploading obscene content to darknet sites

Published: 01st July 2020 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2020 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

child pornography

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By SHANAS
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The  Cyberdome officials tracking circulation of Child Sex Abuse Materials (CSAM) have identified that four people who were nabbed during the raids on Saturday were part of an international child pornography racket and they earned money by uploading obscene content of local children to darknet sites and peer-to- peer social networking platforms. ADGP Manoj Abraham, who is also the nodal officer of Cyberdome, said out of the 47 arrested, four people stood out from the rest because of the quantity of CSAM seized from them.

“A huge quantity of CSAM, including those of local kids, were recovered from those four people. They were stored in several hard-disks. From their chat record and bank transaction details it has emerged that they were uploading the content in exchange of money. We only had a cursory glance on the confiscated devices as those were immediately sent for forensic examination. Once the forensic examination is over, we will get a clear picture of the magnitude of their crime,” he said.

The four youths were from Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki, Kannur and Kozhikode districts. All the four were highly educated and had a better technical knowledge. “They were tech-savvy and were using encrypted sites to access and upload abuse materials,” said another senior officer. He said the four used to sell videos to national and international clients in return for cash.

The domestic clients, who purchased videos from them, used to send cash via bank accounts, while the darknet users transacted in bitcoins, he added. The police had conducted raids after obtaining clear digital evidence from cyber space. Manoj Abraham said that by using special software, they could even know the model number of the gadgets they were using. “We went after them only after procuring enough digital evidence,” Manoj Abraham said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
child pornography
India Matters
A worker of Secunderabad Cantonment Board spraying disinfectant on a tree at Mahindra Hills in Hyderabad. (File photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Many Covid patients dying in transit as private hospitals deny admission in Telangana
For representational purposes (Photo | Vincent Pulickal/EPS)
45.8 million women missing in India: UN report
Priority to high-risk patients, Covid warriors when vaccine is ready: PM
For representational purposes (File Phone| AFP)
Local apps go viral as Chinese ones take a hit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp