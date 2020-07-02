STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Flood aid to be sent to farmers’ bank accounts

Published: 02nd July 2020 07:03 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Compensation for farmers who suffered crop loss in the 2019 flood will be sent directly to their bank accounts from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund, the state cabinet decided on Wednesday. It also decided to provide a solatium of `5 lakh to Balakrishnan, the father of Devika, a student of Irumbiliyam GHSS  Malappuram who committed suicide due to lack of facilities to pursue online classes. Meanwhile additional posts, including 15 teaching posts and one head nurse post, will be created for the smooth functioning of the multi-specialty block in Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram.

The director of medical education has also been directed to create 86 non-teaching posts on daily wage or contract basis. Around 102 government pleaders in the High Court, whose term of office has expired, will be reappointed till June 21, 2021. 

New postings
Cooperation department secretary Mini Antony will hold additional charge as managing director of Kerala State Cooperative Agricultrual and Rural Development Bank. Labour Commissioner Pranab Jyothinath will be given additional charge as special secretary of water resources department.

KSFE to distribute laptops to students

T’Puram:  The cabinet has approved a project to distribute laptops to students through Kerala State Financial Enterprises (KSFE). The devices will be distributed under KSFE’s ‘Vidyashree’ project. Students who buy laptops through this project will be entitled to subsidies offered by various voluntary organisations and government agencies.

