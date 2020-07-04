STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Police join hands with US NGO to identify child sex abuse victims

The state police will join hands with Project VIC, a US-based non-profit organisation, to identify victims of child pornography.

Published: 04th July 2020 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2020 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

child abuse, child safety

For representational purposes

By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state police will join hands with Project VIC, a US-based non-profit organisation, to identify victims of child pornography. The decision to collaborate with the US body was taken after the flash raid last week resulted in  seizure of a large quantity of obscene videos of children, including those of locals. Victim identification is a major step towards fighting the menace of child pornography as well as enabling the rescue of the children. 

ADGP Manoj Abraham, nodal officer, Cyberdome, said the department has already held an online meeting with Project VIC representatives and that collaborating with the international body will provide technical help to tackle the menace. “They have cutting-edge technology -- both hardware and software -- and by collaborating with them we will be able to make use of that,” Manoj Abraham said.

Project VIC has got leading enforcement agencies and private firms as partners and they are spearheading the victim identification programmes. The facial identification software and other artificial intelligence-powered tools employed by the US-based watchdog body can help agencies track down victims and ensure their security. According to the ADGP, identifying the victims is crucial since it can lead to the sexual predators. “Project VIC has got huge infrastructure and using that we can make headway in the probe,” he said. 

Meanwhile, the police will set up a task force to identify the victims from the state. Handpicked officers will be entrusted the charge and their functioning will in some ways hinge on the inputs from international agencies, including Project VIC. The police on their part are also likely to start crowdsourcing information to identify the victims. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
child sex abuse
India Matters
A COVID-19 patient being taken to a hospital at Fancy bazaar area in Guwahati Friday July 3 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi institute claims to 'cure' Covid through cosmic sound therapy
For representational purposes
Ayurveda for Covid patients? Clinical trials show positive results
Staff members dispose of PPE kit waste in LNJP Hospital. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PPE, masks, gloves: Covid-19 waste leads to environmental problem
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp