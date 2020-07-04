Six new containment zones in Capital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the Covid situation threatening to get out of the hand in the capital district, six new containment zones have been announced on Friday. They include Vazhuthoor ward in Neyyattinkara, Thalayil ward in Balaramapuram panchayat, Poonthura and Palayam wards in Thiruvananthapuram corporation Paris Road near Saphalyam complex and Vanchiyoor. The decision came after the source of infection of the Covid positive persons from these regions could not be established.

In Balaramapuram, a 47-year-old man without any travel history tested positive in Thalayil . Samples of five members in his family has been collected and sent for testing and 15 people have been quarantined. The patient hailing from Aluvila in Thalayil was admitted to hospital on June 26 with Covid symptoms. His result was announced on Thursday. Earlier a couple, who had returned from abroad, tested positive in Balaramapuram while they were under home quarantine.

“The whole area has been locked down by the police in the morning. He had visited a couple of ATMs here and a few shops. There are also a few people with whom he had regular contact. All of them have been traced and we have urged the people in the region to take extra care,” said a district official.

Meanwhile in Vazhuthoor, Neyyattinkara, 27 people are under quarantine after a 25-year- old tested positive on Thursday. Swabs of his immediate family members have also been collected. “There is a friend of the positive patient who works in the General Hospital in Neyyattinkara. We are now awaiting his results before taking further steps,” said a health department official . In Palayam where a migrant worker of Saphalyam Complex tested positive, the complex was shut down on Thursday. On Friday, Thiruvananthapuram corporation disinfected the region and the buildings.

Danger points

They include Vazhuthoor ward in Neyyattinkara, Thalayil ward in Balaramapuram panchayat, Poonthura and Palayam wards in Thiruvananthapuram corporation Paris Road near Saphalyam complex and Vanchiyoor