16 test Covid positive; four cases with unknown source of infection

He was delivering food in the locality for some time now.

Published: 05th July 2020 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2020 07:02 AM

coronavirus sample testing

Representational image (PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  An online food delivery executive, a worker at a fish market, a medical representative and a 66-year-old man in Poonthura joined the list of Covid patients with no known source of infection in the district on Saturday. They are among the 16 people who tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on the day. The other 12 patients are expatriates. The 37-year-old food delivery executive is a native of Kunnattukal but lives in a lodge behind Palayam fish market.

He was delivering food in the locality for some time now. The 27-year-old medical representative lives near Poonthura police station. He has visited some hospitals in Kazhakoottam region and KJK Hospital at Nalanchira. The 31-year-old Kallattumukku native, who works at Kumarichanda market, showed symptoms on June 1 and was hospitalised soon after. The 66-year-old man in Poonthura also does not have a travel history and his only close contact is his brother. No source of infection has been identified in any of these cases so far. The contact tracing of all four patients is under way. 

A 32-year-old Malayam native who returned from Riyadh in June and was directly taken to the hospital from the airport, a 55-year-old Kanyakumari native who arrived from Saudi Arabia, a 26-year-old Anchuthengu native who returned from Dubai, a 45-year-old Thumba native, a 29-year-old Thanchavoor native, a 62-year-old Kadinamkulam native, a 30-year-old Kanyakumari native, a 36-year-old Uzhamalakkal native, all Kuwait returnees who arrived on June 26, a Vettuthara native who arrived from Qatar, a 22-year-old Idava native came from the UAE, a 39-year-old Kadinamkulam native who arrived from Kuwait on June 29, a 53-year- old Mavelikkara native who arrived from Qatar are the others tested positive for the disease on the day. 

As many as 1,068 people were newly put under observation in the district on Saturday as part of Covid-19 containment measures.  Now, there are 256 people under hospital isolation in the district and 18,047 people are under home quarantine. On Saturday, 57 people were newly admitted to hospitals and 34 people were discharged. As many as 516 samples were sent for testing. Results of 435 samples received on the day came back negative. 

As many as 17 people who need psychological support called to the mental health helpline. The helpline reached out to 1,623 people and offered support. As many as 306 calls were made to the collectorate control room. A total of 1,996 people are under institutional quarantine in 72 centres in the district.

