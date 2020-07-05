DGP instructs district police chiefs to follow guidelines while deploying cops on duty

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Police personnel deployed at the four airports in the state should not be posted for duty elsewhere, according to a directive issued to the district police chiefs by state police chief Loknath Behera. In a statement here on Saturday, Behera also directed the SPs that personal protective equipment(PPE) kits and other safeguards should be provided to personnel on airport duty.

“If police personnel are deployed on special duty, they should go home after the duty hours. They should not go to the respective police stations. The arrest of those against whom warrants have been issued should be made only in emergency situations.

Material objects recovered from body during inquest should not be taken to the police stations. Policemen on duty in containment zones should be subjected to antigen tests. “Police stations and vehicles should be sanitised regularly. Stations should make alternative arrangements for public to lodge complaints instead of the usual practice of complainants visiting stations for the same,” it said.