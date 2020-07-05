STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala government announces triple lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram as cases rise

The government, private offices and secretariat will be closed for one week. There would only be one way to enter the city and public and private transport will not be allowed.

Published: 05th July 2020 10:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2020 11:33 PM

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After rise in Covid cases through local contact, the Kerala government on Sunday announced triple lockdown in the capital city for next one week, shutting down the city.

The triple lockdown will come into effect from Monday 6 am. The decision to announce the triple lockdown was taken in a meeting chaired by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. People will not be allowed to move out except on medical emergencies.

The government, private offices and secretariat will be closed for one week. There would only be one way to enter the city and public and private transport will not be allowed.

Courts in the city will be closed down and bail and other things would be given through online. Police will supply the essential to the houses on demand by public. A number will be published on Monday to avail the service, the police informed.  Medical shops, hospitals and banks will function as usual.

The state government went into a huddle after unexpected rise in Covid cases through local contact. Of the 38 cases announced Sunday due to local contact, 22 cases were in the state capital.

Further, of the 22 cases in which the virus contracted locally, 14 cases not know the source of infection. Earlier in the day describing the situation, Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said that the capital city is on top of a volcano that can explode at any time.  

The day also recorded 225 active cases in the state which include 11 paramilitary personnel and two ship crew members. This is for the third consecutive day that the active cases had crossed the two hundred mark.

