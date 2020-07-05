STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Two prisoners flee Covid centre in Thiruvananthapuram

Varkala Station House Officer said there was a lapse from the part of prison officials as all four were asleep when the escape happened.

Published: 05th July 2020 12:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2020 12:04 PM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major security lapse, two prisoners under observation at Covid First-line Treatment Centre (CFLTC) at Akathumuri near Varkala escaped in the wee hours of Sunday by breaking the ventilator.

The escaped prisoners have been identified as Aneesh, 27, of Neyyattinkara and Muhammed Shan, 18, of Chithara in Kollam. Shan was accused of theft, while Aneesh was a detainee under KAPA Act (Kerala Police Act).

Varkala police said the duo escaped by 2 am. CFLTC in Akathumuri is meant for housing the newly arrived prisoners who are to be tested for Covid-19. Those who turn negative alone are shifted to the prisons, while the infected prisoners are provided treatment at the centre itself.

Varkala police said 35 inmates were under observation at Akathumuri facility and there were four prison staff present to provide them security. The duo gave the prison staff a slip and escaped through the ventilator, the police said.

Varkala Station House Officer said there was a lapse from the part of prison officials as all four were asleep when the escape happened.

"The prison officials were not aware of the escape, though two other inmates tried to prevent the duo, who had escaped, from fleeing. There is lethargy from their side and this matter will be reported to higher officials," the Station House Officer said.

The Prisons Department sources, meanwhile, countered this. An officer said that the CFLTC in Akathumuri did not have the facilities to house prisoners.

"The CFLTC here is functioning in a hospital and that does not have security features required to keep prisoners," said the officer.

He added that the CFLTC in the district was first set up at SMCSI, Karakkonam, which had enough facilities, and then shifted to the campus of  LBS Women's Engineering College, Poojappura on flimsy reasons.

However, the LBS officials later said they have to conduct exams in the College and asked the district administration to shift the CFLTC somewhere else.

"The district administration then gave us Akathumuri facility. We had informed the authorities that shifting prisoners from one place to another and housing them in buildings that do not have adequate security measures in place is risky. Now, it's not right to pin the blame on us for the prisoners escape," said the officer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
prisoners Covid Varkala
India Matters
A hair-stylist wearing protective suit attends to a customer at a salon that opened after a gap of three months owing to COVID-19 pandemic at Kandivali in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Migrant workers flocking back to Mumbai for work
For representational purposes
Another dog tests positive for coronavirus in US
The 1,013 grams of gold ornaments and 3.2 kg of silver ornaments recovered from the possession of property offender Baswaraju Prakash on Saturday
This burglar lives in a villa and drives an SUV
A migrant worker’s family returns to their hometown with their belongings on Saturday, apprehensive about the increasing number of Covid cases in Bengaluru | Shriram B N
Techies from North Karnataka logging out of IT City

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
A woman wearing a mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks through a waterlogged street during monsoon rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rains lash Mumbai, yellow alert issued for city and neighbouring areas
Gallery
Lionel Messi has won everything with Barcelona. Arguably the finest footballer in the world, Messi is now 33-years-old his current contract with the Catalan powerhouse runs out next year. Loyal fans dream of a poetic end to the Messiah's career - where he dons no other colours but that of Barcelona's. But Manchester City seem to show the potential to spoil their plans as rumours of Messi leaving Nou Camp for England becoming stronger day by day.
Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona for Manchester City: What are the odds?
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy, born-actor we miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp