Triple lockdown: Capital on high vigil

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the district deploys mobile teams to contain the spread of the virus, the latest lockdown comes as a huge challenge for health authorities as the situation demands more ambulances, in-patient facilities, swab collection facilities and antigen testing kits

With Covid-19 cases increasing across the city from untraced sources, the authorities have declared a triple lockdown within the city corporation limits to contain the spread of the virus. However, the latest lockdown comes as a huge challenge for health authorities as the situation demands more ambulances, in-patient facilities, swab collection facilities and antigen testing kits. Currently, around 30 cases with no known source of infection have been reported in the state capital setting the alarm bells ringing. On Monday, around a mobile team each was deployed at Manacaud, Chalai, Palayam, Poonthura, Nagaroor and Vallakadavu for swab collection. An average of 50 swab samples would be collected by each mobile team per day. An official said that around 700 results are pending in the district. “More positive cases might get reported once the results come and we will be collecting more samples.”

Increased demand for antigen testing kits

According to sources, the district currently has only 3,000 antigen testing kits available for field surveillance. With approximately 80,000 people residing in the containment zones, making sure a steady availability of antigen kits is going to be a challenge for the authorities.“We will be needing more antigen kits as RT-PCR test results take anywhere between two to four days. Rapid antigen test gives more accurate results and we can identify patients within 30 minutes. We need to take swift action during the triple lockdown period so waiting for the results is not at all an option for us. Antigen test kits are currently being used only at Poonthura,” said an official. It is learnt that the Kerala Medical Service Corporation Limited (KMSCL) has initiated steps to make available more rapid antigen testing kits.

More ambulances required

Efforts are on to increase the number of ambulances deployed from 20 to 40 ensure the hassle-free transportation of patients. “We need more ambulances for patient transportation. Our plan is to use 40 ambulances exclusively for Covid-19,” said the official. The district administration has taken over 20 private ambulances under the Disaster Management Act for the purpose. “Though the Indian Medical Association has offered their ambulances for the fight against the pandemic, the vehicles are not available on a regular basis,” added the official.

At present, the health authorities have decided to screen only high-risk groups and local clusters in the containment zones using antigen testing. Poonthura, Manacaud, Attukal, Manikyavilakam, Palayam etc are the high-risk areas falling under the contaminant zones. In the wake of the alarming situation at Poonthura, the authorities have decided to step up surveillance by testing more people. “We had meetings with the authorities of public health centres in the coastal belt of the district. We will be deploying more staff from other centres,” said the official.

Halting of train, flight operations necessary

According to sources, train and flight operations should be halted to reduce the woes of the health employees who are already overburdened. “The chances of community transmission increased since the resumption of the train services. It is impossible to plug all loopholes. This might have triggered the spike in unlinked cases in the district. It’s impossible to keep track of travellers at the airport and railway stations and at the same time conduct field surveillance,” said the official.

More CFLTCs needed

With the authorities stepping up field surveillance and augmenting the number of tests conducted in the capital, the existing infrastructure will be unable to bear the spike in caseload. Currently, there are only two Covid-19 First-Line Treatment Centres (CFLTCs) in the district. An official said that immediate arrangements should be made to accommodate more patients. “SR Medical College Hospital, Varkala would be converted as a CFLTC. Also, we have shortlisted many other facilities in the district including the BSNL Training Centre at Kaimanam,” said the official.

KMSCL promises more rapid antigen testing kits

An official of KMSCL said that more antigen test kits would be made available in the state. “We have procured around 1 lakh antigen testing kits and around 50,000 have been distributed across the state. Only two or three districts have so far utilised antigen kits for field surveillance. The initial plan was to use these kits at the airports only. We will make sure that the kits are available,” said the official.