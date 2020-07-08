No room for returning expats

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Owing to shortage of beds at centres, several returnees are being denied free institutional quarantine. The civic body blames panchayats and municipalities for not setting facilities in their jurisdictions

Free institutional quarantine for unemployed expatriates returning home remains a mere promise for many coming to the capital city. Twenty-one-year-old Shyam Benedict hailing from Poonthura – one of the most densely populated areas in the corporation limits – almost regrets his decision to come back to his hometown from Saudi Arabia. He was denied free institutional quarantine despite his request made at the airport.“I was told only paid quarantine was available. I moved to Saudi Arabia around a year back and lost my job following the Covid-19 outbreak.

I had been stranded there without work and money for the past four months. I had been surviving with the money sent by my family. They also had to arrange for my ticket. My family lives in a rented home, so I requested for free institutional quarantine at the airport but they asked me to opt for paid quarantine instead. When I informed them of my plight, I was directed to a facility in Karunagappally for institutional quarantine. I was scared to take up that offer as Karunagappally is in Kollam district,” says Shyam.

“My family had to move out and look for a separate accommodation so that I could complete my quarantine period without any contact,” adds Shyam, who is one among the many unemployed returnees facing a similar plight. Though the authorities including the city corporation and district administration claim all is fine, reports prove otherwise.

Poonthura ward councillor

J Sherly said five people who came back from abroad to their families in Poonthura are in home quarantine. “This is one of the thickly populated localities in the city and is home to many displaced families. Most of the families stay in rented homes and home quarantine is not an option for many living here. They are not privileged like other families in the urban areas,” says Sherly.“A majority of them are struggling to eke out a living as they are out of work. Anyone returning from abroad will face prejudice. The landlord and neighbours may create issues for such families. The government should ensure that expats are not left to fend for themselves,” Sherly adds.

According to corporation authorities, several deserving people are unable to avail institutional quarantine as others are misusing the facility. Around 700 people are staying in 34 institutional quarantine centres managed by the civic body. It is learnt tthat the majority of them are not residents of the corporation area.

“Though the state government has given strict direction to the local bodies including municipalities and panchayats to arrange institutional quarantine facilities in their respective jurisdictions, many of them are yet to set up centres for accommodating returnees. We are forced to take in people from other municipalities and panchayats. We have people staying at our centres from Kollam,” says a senior official of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. The civic body has spent around `7 crore from its fund ever since the Covid-19 outbreak.

“We are providing them with all necessary supplies and serving them food. Unfortunately, many deserving people are not getting free quarantine accommodation. Most of these municipalities and panchayats can arrange facilities but they are deliberately being complacent,” the official added.However, an official of the district administration observed that the situation is improving with more panchayats making arrangements for institutional quarantine. “There are a few who haven’t made arrangements. We have given them a strict direction. Many of them have initiated efforts and the issue would be resolved soon,” said the official.