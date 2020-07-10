STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

1.5 lakh guest workers to get free food kits

As part of the programme, the Food Corporation of India in May had granted 151 tonnes of rice to the state.

Published: 10th July 2020 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2020 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

By M S Vidyanandan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state will supply free food kits to nearly 1.5 lakh migrant labourers as part of the Centre’s Atma Nirbhar Bharat programme. The civil supplies department has started preparations for the distribution through district labour offices. The Central government is bearing the total cost of `3,500 crore to supply food kits to eight crore migrant labourers across the country.

As part of the programme, the Food Corporation of India in May had granted 151 tonnes of rice to the state. The state civil supplies department plans to supply a food kit comprising 5kg of white rice and 1kg of black chickpeas. The department is awaiting the beneficiaries’ list from the labour department. Though Kerala has an estimated 40 lakh migrant labourers, less than six lakh labourers have registered themselves with the labour department. With many returning to their native places due to Covid-19, only around 1.5 lakh of the registered migrant labourers are left in the state, the labour department has informed the civil supplies department.

Labourers who are not covered under the National Food Security Act and state Public Distribution System (PDS) will only be eligible for the Atma Nirbhar Bharat programme. Ration card holders from 17 other Indian states are eligible to buy goods from PDS shops in the state under the ‘One nation, one ration card’ scheme. Meanwhile, the government has dropped the plan to prepare a buffer stock of food grains. Sources said it was planned when there was a fear of shortage of food grains owing to the Covid-19 lockdown. Now, the government has no such apprehension as the interstate movement of food items has become almost normal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
guest workers
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing at a containment zone in Patiala Wednesday July 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)
50,000 more doctors needed to reduce COVID-19 deaths: Dr Devi Shetty
Coronavirus cannot survive temperatures above 70°C, so by making the filter temperature far hotter, researchers said they were able to kill the virus instantly. (Photo | www.webmd.com)
Researchers claim their air filter ‘catches and kills’ coronavirus instantly
For representational purposes
Clinical trials for Ayurvedic medicine for Covid-19 to be initiated in India, US
Delhi AIIMS (File photo | EPS)
AIIMS: Bodies swapped, Covid victim cremated by another family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gaffar at Punajanur village in Chamarajanagar district | EXPRESS
Meet the Karnataka man who lost his hand to Veerappan’s bullet
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump always had a xenophobic narrative: Graduates criticize US international students policy
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp