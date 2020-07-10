OET to validate language proficiency for medicos

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Healthcare professionals including doctors and nurses applying for employment opportunities in the US can now validate their English language proficiency with OET -- the international English language test specifically approved for healthcare professionals. The certification evaluates whether international medical graduates (IMGs) are ready to enter residency or fellowship programs in the US. The test is recognised by the Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates (ECFMG), Foundation for Advancement of International Medical Educational Research and the Florida Board of Nursing and the Oregon State Board of Nursing.

IMGs can pre-register now to take the OET (Medicine) as early as August 2020. ECFMG will accept OET (Medicine) scores that meet the minimum passing requirements for tests taken on or after 1 July 2018.

Eligible IMGs who already have a 9-digit ECFMG/USMLE ID number should use the link :https://www.occupationalenglishtest.org/l/ecfmg Nurses may use the link - https://www.occupationalenglishtest.org/apply-oet/