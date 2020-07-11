Attack on doctors uncalled for: KK Shailaja

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The protest by residents at Poonthura during which health workers were attacked is highly condemnable and unfortunate, said Health Minister K K Shailaja.She said the health workers are trying hard to ensure the safety of people and hence there should not be any action that hurts their morale. “The incident that occurred at Poonthura is uncalled for,” she said.

On Friday, 129 Covid-19 cases were reported in Thiruvananthapuram district. Of them, 122 were infected through local transmission and 17 were infected through unknown sources. “The majority of these cases were reported in Poonthura area. At this juncture, some people tried to misguide the residents who came on to the streets in large numbers violating the lockdown protocol. Due to this act by residents, some doctors have been sent into quarantine.

We can’t accept the attack on doctors and health workers. When a huge number of cases were reported in other states, it was the care given by the doctors that helped the state to control the cases to a great extent,” Shailaja said. She also called for restraint and appealed to the residents to support the health workers.

IMA registers protest

The Indian Medical Association ( IMA), Thiruvananthapuram, also condemned the attack on doctors and health workers. “The doctors and health workers are working hard round the clock to contain the spread of the pandemic. But some people violated the protocol and tried to attack the doctors by spitting on them while they travelled in the car. Due to this act, three doctors have been asked to go into quarantine.

Hence, the government should give protection to the doctors,” said Dr RAnupama,president, IMA, Thiruvananthapuram.