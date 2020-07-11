‘Kerala should ensure facilities at Poonthura’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: National Fishworkers’ Forum general secretary T Peter has demanded the government to ensure sufficient facilities to Covid-19 patients in Poonthura in the wake of complaints which arose from the region. “Urgent measures should be implemented in providing safe shelter and medicine. The government should also ensure the supply of free rice and other provisions of food for one month,” said Peter. According to him, coastal primary health centres should be functioning round-the-clock and enough manpower ensured in these facilities. He also requested the local residents to strictly follow the instructions of the authorities to prevent the spread.