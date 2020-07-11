STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Large cluster emerges in Capital as 129 more test Covid positive

77 cases from Poonthura and 16 from the adjacent Manikyavilakom I 751 placed under observation on Friday | 144 newly admitted to hospitals

Published: 11th July 2020 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2020 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

Commandos deployed at Poonthura following the Covid-19 hotspot

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The super spread situation in Poonthura, Manikyavilakom, and Puthenpalli regions remain a grave concern in Thiruvananthapuram as 129 more tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Friday. Of the new patients, as many as 112 are in the city corporation limits, with 77 cases from Poonthura and 16 from the adjacent Manikyavilakom, which are critical containment zones.

As part of the district’s Covid containment efforts, a total of 751 persons were put under observation in the district on the day. With 144 more persons newly admitted to hospitals, the number of persons in hospital isolation in the district currently stands at 472. Meanwhile, 45 patients were discharged. As many as 18,828 persons are in home quarantine.

According to the health department, a total of 625 samples were sent for testing on the day. While 42 persons who required psychological support contacted the mental health helpline, as many as 2,070 people were called and offered support. A total of 1,901 persons are under institutional quarantine across 72 centres in the district. 

Five Covid clusters in district, says CM
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said that five Covid-19 clusters have formed in the district. “All five clusters are within the Thiruvananthapuram corporation limits. Three wards here point to the formation of large community clusters with more than fifty cases in one region. After Ponnani, this is the second such case in the state. We are attempting a scientific cluster management strategy to tackle the situation here. Door-to-door visits will be done to identify people with respiratory diseases here and extensive testing will be conducted,” said the CM.  

The index case was the fish vendor who bought fish from the Kanyakumari harbour and sold it here, he said. “In the first stage alone, 13 contacts of the fish seller had tested positive. Since then, 1,192 tests have been conducted in the region. As many as 243 have already tested positive. The vigil will be strengthened further,” he added.  Meanwhile, more cases with no known source of infection were reported in the Pulluvila region along the coastal belt.

Covid Stats

Total cases : 129
City Corporation : 112
Others: 17
City corporation stat 
Total: 112
Local transmission: 102
No known source: 7
Foreign returnees: 3
Poonthura: 77
Manikyavilakom: 16
Paruthikkuzhi: 4
Palayam, Puthenpally, Pachalloor, Beemapally:  2 each
East Fort, Manacaud, Amabalathara, Attukal, Muttada: 1 each
Expatriates
One each from Thycaud, Karamana and Shanghumugam.

