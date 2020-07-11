Lockdown in Capital extended to contain Covid-19 spread

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram city has been extended. There will be triple lockdown in critical containment zones and buffer zones while lockdown will be applicable for rest of the city. Poonthura, Manikyavilakom and Puthenpally wards are the critical containment zones while Beemapally, Beemapally East, Valiyathura, Muttathara and Vallakadavu are the buffer zones. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who announced this during his daily briefing on Friday, also said the triple lockdown will be implemented more effectively to bring the situation under control.

“The specifics and relaxations will be announced soon. We will continue to follow strict restrictions in critical containment zones and buffer zones or the affected regions. The restrictions on entry and other steps currently in force will continue,” said Balram Kumar Upadhyay, City Police Commissioner. A formal order from the district administration citing the specifics of the restrictions and changes is awaited. At present, shops are allowed to function only from 7 am to 11 pm. In containment zones, where only lockdown is applicable, slight relaxations are expected.

“Vehicle checking will be strengthened and more police personnel will be deployed across the city. Social distancing in shops will be implemented with a firm hand. The timings might be relaxed. These are some of the decisions that can be expected in the second week of lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram,” said a district official. The district administration and corporation expect to create awareness and conduct door-to-door check-up during the extended lockdown period and identify maximum cases.