Neighbours raise doubts over differently-abled woman’s death

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Neighbours of Sarada, a 56-year-old differently-abled woman who died on Friday night after suffering grievous injuries in a scuffle between her son and husband at Nellimoodu near Neyyattinkara, have alleged suspicion over her death. According to police, the deceased, Sarada, was also a blood pressure patient.

A week ago, she had collapsed in the bathroom twice due to blood pressure variation. On Friday, a fight ensued between her husband and son, who has criminal antecedents. As per the residents, Sarada intervened and fell unconscious on the floor after suffering grievous head injuries in the melee.

Following this, she was admitted to a nearby hospital and later referred to the Medical College Hospital. However, she succumbed to her injuries,” said an officer.Sarada will be tested for Covid-19, following which postmortem will be conducted. Neyyattinkara police have registered a case under IPC Section 174 (unnatural death).