STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Rapid task force constituted in Thiruvananthapuram district

District Collector Navjot Khosa said mobile Maveli store outlet and ATMs will be available in the region from 10am to 5pm everyday.

Published: 12th July 2020 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2020 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

Commandos deployed at Poonthura following the Covid-19 hotspot

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A rapid task force has been constituted in Thiruvananthapuram to manage the dire situation in the critical containment zones of Poonthura, Puthenpally and Manikyavilakom due to super spread of Covid. The team has members of both revenue and health departments and is led by the tahsildar.The team will function round-the-clock and ensure that the goods movement through the region is not affected. The electricity and water supply will also be ensured.

District Collector Navjot Khosa said mobile Maveli store outlet and ATMs will be available in the region from 10am to 5pm everyday. Poonthura Health Centre will also be open round-the-clock. The collector also said that no hospitals should deny treatment to patients. Collector has urged the people to immediately approach help desks or hospitals if there are any symptoms of Covid and get tested without delay. The screening facility is available in six spots in Poonthura. Ambulance service will also be ensured in the locality at all the time.

In the wake of protests demanding opening of sufficient shops and attempts to stop the health officials on Friday, the district collector requested the city police chief to provide sufficient security to all officials working in the region. The fishing ban is still in place while the financial institutions, including banks, will remain closed in the region for another week as the triple lockdown has been extended by another week.
In the buffer zones of Vallakadavu, Valiyathura and Muttathara, the revised guidelines will continue to be followed with the shops functioning from 9am to 5pm. The district administration also urged public to maintain social distancing and wear masks whenever they step out of the houses.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp