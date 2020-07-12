Rapid task force constituted in Thiruvananthapuram district

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A rapid task force has been constituted in Thiruvananthapuram to manage the dire situation in the critical containment zones of Poonthura, Puthenpally and Manikyavilakom due to super spread of Covid. The team has members of both revenue and health departments and is led by the tahsildar.The team will function round-the-clock and ensure that the goods movement through the region is not affected. The electricity and water supply will also be ensured.

District Collector Navjot Khosa said mobile Maveli store outlet and ATMs will be available in the region from 10am to 5pm everyday. Poonthura Health Centre will also be open round-the-clock. The collector also said that no hospitals should deny treatment to patients. Collector has urged the people to immediately approach help desks or hospitals if there are any symptoms of Covid and get tested without delay. The screening facility is available in six spots in Poonthura. Ambulance service will also be ensured in the locality at all the time.

In the wake of protests demanding opening of sufficient shops and attempts to stop the health officials on Friday, the district collector requested the city police chief to provide sufficient security to all officials working in the region. The fishing ban is still in place while the financial institutions, including banks, will remain closed in the region for another week as the triple lockdown has been extended by another week.

In the buffer zones of Vallakadavu, Valiyathura and Muttathara, the revised guidelines will continue to be followed with the shops functioning from 9am to 5pm. The district administration also urged public to maintain social distancing and wear masks whenever they step out of the houses.