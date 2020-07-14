Efforts to ramp up tests move at snail’s pace

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the increasing number of local transmission cases from unknown sources prove to be a major challenge to the health authorities, efforts to augment testing in the district by setting up adequate facilities including WISKs (Walk-in Sample Kiosks) are progressing at a snail’s pace. Though the state government has issued guidelines for setting up WISK and mobile swab collection units at the block level to ensure a hassle-free experience to the public, the initiative is yet to gain momentum.

According to authorities, an average of 1,500 tests should ideally be conducted everyday to keep a tab on community spread and take effective containment measures. The number of tests was increased only very recently after reports emerged of a possible super spread at Poonthura. According to officials, it’s high time the state government prepared private hospitals to fight Covid-19 and increase testing in the private sector. Currently, an average of only 600 to 700 tests are being done per day in the state capital.

A swab collection team in action

at a temporary facility in

Thiruvananthapuram , Vincent Pulickal

An official associated with Covid-19 containment efforts said instead of exposing existing resources and saturating the public healthcare system, the government should augment the testing infrastructure in the private sector as well. “It is time to actively involve private healthcare institutions in the fight against the pandemic. There is no point in waiting for a massive outbreak to act. We will be able to do an increased number of tests only if the private sector is involved,” said the official. The state government should also seriously think about starting home treatment in critical containment zones, he added.

District panchayat president V K Madhu said they are yet to come to a decision about expanding testing infrastructure at taluk and block levels. “At present, we are arranging antigen tests as part of field surveillance everyday when a positive case gets reported. Permanent testing infrastructure should be made available for the public in every nook and corner in the near future. The virus is here to stay just like other communicable diseases. Currently, all hospitals are depending on the laboratory at the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology,” he said.

Testing centres at taluk level

According to district officials of National Health Mission (NHM), efforts are ongoing to set up multiple testing facilities at the taluk level. “We are yet to think about setting up block-level testing infrastructure. Testing centres are functioning in Nedumangad and Chirayinkeezhu taluks. A testing facility is also coming up in Varkala taluk. Our plan is to set up about three centres in every taluk,” said the official. The official also said that they are aiming to do around 1,000 to 1,200 antigen tests from Monday in containment and critical containment zones.

“We have received additional antigen testing kits for surveillance in the affected areas. We have around 12 mobile teams doing field surveillance in the state capital,” said the official. According to him, the state government has given the nod for private hospitals under the Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi (KASP) -- the healthcare scheme of the state government -- to treat Covid-19 patients. “But the government is yet to start referring patients to private hospitals empanelled under KASP.”

Manpower shortage plagues health dept

With an increased demand for testing and hospital care, the district health authorities are grappling with a manpower shortage. Though the health authorities have given training to all healthcare personnel including paramedical staff and nurses for swab collection, the authorities are yet to deploy them on the field. “Currently, only medical practitioners are deployed for collecting swabs from patients. This has to change as it’s not wise to deploy doctors for collecting swabs which could be done by any trained healthcare professionals. We are planning to deploy house surgeons for swab collection in the coming days,” said an official. It is learnt that at General Hospital, swab collection is done by speciality doctors including neurosurgeons. “Several doctors are deployed at the airport, borders etc. We should not exhaust these resources. Resource management is the key,” the official added.

MORE TESTS NECESSARY

According to authorities, an average of 1,500 tests should ideally be conducted everyday to keep a tab on community spread and take effective containment measures. Currently, an average of only 600 to 700 tests are being done per day in the state capital.