STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Efforts to ramp up tests move at snail’s pace

While the initiative to set up WISKs and mobile swab collection units at block level is yet to gain 
momentum, experts also call for roping in the private sector in pandemic fight

Published: 14th July 2020 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2020 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

A swab collection kiosk which was opened in Kochi in April

By  Shainu Mohan 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the increasing number of local transmission cases from unknown sources prove to be a major challenge to the health authorities, efforts to augment testing in the district by setting up adequate facilities including WISKs (Walk-in Sample Kiosks) are progressing at a snail’s pace. Though the state government has issued guidelines for setting up WISK and mobile swab collection units at the block level to ensure a hassle-free experience to the public, the initiative is yet to gain momentum. 

According to authorities, an average of 1,500 tests should ideally be conducted everyday to keep a tab on community spread and take effective containment measures. The number of tests was increased only very recently after reports emerged of a possible super spread at Poonthura. According to officials, it’s high time the state government prepared private hospitals to fight Covid-19 and increase testing in the private sector. Currently, an average of only 600 to 700 tests are being done per day in the state capital. 

A swab collection team in action
at a temporary facility in
Thiruvananthapuram , Vincent Pulickal

An official associated with Covid-19 containment efforts said instead of exposing existing resources and saturating the public healthcare system, the government should augment the testing infrastructure in the private sector as well. “It is time to actively involve private healthcare institutions in the fight against the pandemic. There is no point in waiting for a massive outbreak to act. We will be able to do an increased number of tests only if the private sector is involved,” said the official. The state government should also seriously think about starting home treatment in critical containment zones, he added. 

District panchayat president V K Madhu said they are yet to come to a decision about expanding testing infrastructure at taluk and block levels. “At present, we are arranging antigen tests as part of field surveillance everyday when a positive case gets reported. Permanent testing infrastructure should be made available for the public in every nook and corner in the near future. The virus is here to stay just like other communicable diseases. Currently, all hospitals are depending on the laboratory at the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology,” he said.

Testing centres at taluk level
According to district officials of National Health Mission (NHM), efforts are ongoing to set up multiple testing facilities at the taluk level. “We are yet to think about setting up block-level testing infrastructure. Testing centres are functioning in Nedumangad and Chirayinkeezhu taluks. A testing facility is also coming up in Varkala taluk. Our plan is to set up about three centres in every taluk,” said the official. The official also said that they are aiming to do around 1,000 to 1,200 antigen tests from Monday in containment and critical containment zones. 

“We have received additional antigen testing kits for surveillance in the affected areas. We have around 12 mobile teams doing field surveillance in the state capital,” said the official. According to him, the state government has given the nod for private hospitals under the Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi (KASP) -- the healthcare scheme of the state government -- to treat Covid-19 patients. “But the government is yet to start referring patients to private hospitals empanelled under KASP.”

Manpower shortage plagues health dept
With an increased demand for testing and hospital care, the district health authorities are grappling with a manpower shortage. Though the health authorities have given training to all healthcare personnel including paramedical staff and nurses for swab collection, the authorities are yet to deploy them on the field.  “Currently, only medical practitioners are deployed for collecting swabs from patients. This has to change as it’s not wise to deploy doctors for collecting swabs which could be done by any trained healthcare professionals. We are planning to deploy house surgeons for swab collection in the coming days,” said an official.  It is learnt that at General Hospital, swab collection is done by speciality doctors including neurosurgeons. “Several doctors are deployed at the airport, borders etc. We should not exhaust these resources. Resource management is the key,” the official added.

MORE TESTS NECESSARY 
According to authorities, an average of 1,500 tests should ideally be conducted everyday to keep a tab on community spread and take effective containment measures. Currently, an average of only 600 to 700 tests are being done per day in the state capital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uncertainity looms: MSMEs, weavers face brunt of coronavirus lockdown
Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple. (Express Photo)
SC upholds Travancore royal family's rights to administer Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp