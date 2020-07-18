Thiruvananthapuram coastal area now critical COVID-19 containment zone, lockdown to be strict

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The entire coastal area of Thiruvananthapuram district, from Edava in the north to Pozhiyoor in the South, has been declared a Critical Containment Zone and new restrictions have come into effect.

The existing lockdown relaxations will not be applicable to these regions and strict lockdown measures will be in force for a period of 10 days in these areas.

The coastal region in Thiruvananthapuram district is divided into three zones for effective implementation of the lockdown as follows.

Zone one is Edava to Perumathura (Edava, Ottur, Anchuthengu, Kadakkavur, Vakkom Grama Panchayaths and coastal wards of Varkala Municipality), Zone 2 is Perumathura to Vizhinjam (Chirayinkeezhu, Kadinamkulam Grama Panchayaths and coastal wards of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation) and Zone 3 is Vizhinjam to Pozhiyoor (Kottukal, Karimkulam, Poovar and Kulathur Grama Panchayaths).

The movement of people from and to these containment zones is strictly prohibited.

In each of the zones, incident commanders have also been appointed. The incident commanders will oversee the functioning of the COVID first-line treatment centres and institutional quarantine centres. They will also communicate with the local people and leaders to ensure that the restrictions are followed without fail.

All health centres including hospitals and clinics will be permitted to run. Transportation will be allowed through the highways on the condition that no one stops in the critical containment zones. All offices in the region have been told to facilitate work from home. No other exclusions are part of the new strict restrictions.

The essential shops can function from 7 am to 4 pm. Retail shops can take stock during the period. Goods movement will be allowed through single entry point from 7 pm to 1 am.

The Civil Supplies Department has been directed to provide 5kg rice and 1 kg of pulses to all families in the Critical Containment Zone. No banks or financial institutions can function during the period.





