Sriram, Wafa told to appear before court

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The First Class Magistrate Court here directed IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman and his friend Wafa Firoz, who are the accused in the accident death of Siraj journalist K M Basheer, to appear before it on September 16. The court issued the order after accepting the leave application moved by the accused. Basheer was killed in a road accident near the Museum junction on August 3. Basheer, who was travelling on his bike, was mowed down by a speeding car allegedly driven by Sriram in an inebriated state. Wafa, who owned the vehicle, was also in the car.
