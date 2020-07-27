KSRTC to convert old buses into food stores

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSRTC will modify 150 old buses to sell food products under the ‘KSRTC Safe to Eat’ project. These buses will stock products from government and cooperatives such as Horticorp, Kepco chicken, Milma products, Meat Products of India and products of Kudumbashree. “We will use buses which have past its operational period,” said an officer. The modified buses will be auctioned similar to the shops constructed in the depot. KSRTC also has plans to convert some of the buses into eateries in major depots in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode. “We have sought the permission of the Motor Vehicle Department for the modification. Later, KSRTC will also run shop on wheels selling provisions,” said the officer. KSRTC has recently taken steps to convert buses scrapped into rest room for crew members.