Rate of local transmission cases fails to come down in capital district

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The situation in the capital district continues to remain grim as 93.71 per cent of the 175 fresh cases reported on Sunday were due to contact transmission which accounts for 164 cases. At the same time, rapid antigen testing conducted among 84 vagrants within the city limits came out with two positive results. Also, the positive cases being reported from the tribal areas of the district has set off alarm bells. A total of 926 people were brought under surveillance in the district on Sunday alone. Of these 290 are under hospital isolation.

Saturday saw 90.33%of the 240 cases contracting the infection through local contact. “The situation continues to remain serious in the district. To keep the community transmission at bay, testing is being conducted at targeted groups ,including vagrants. Two persons who tested positive were shifted to the Covid First Line Treatment Centre, while the remaining 82 were shifted to Attakulangara Central School,” said an official of Thiruvananthapuram corporation. At the same time, the district administration, in a statement issued here, said that it has been decided to operate mobile testing units to ramp up collection and testing of samples at coastal zone-1 (from Edava to Perumathura).

New containment zones - Kattakkada and Ponnara wards of Kattakkada panchayat, Kannacodu and Kulangarakonam wards of Pallichal panchayat, Kochottukonam and Mariapuram wards of Chenkal panchayat, Kuttiyani ward of Vembayam panchayat and Mudiyottukonam ward of Karavaram panchayat.