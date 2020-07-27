STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stray dogs go without food during triple lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram

During the initial countrywide lockdown, animal lovers among the city dwellers had joined their hands to feed the stray dogs.

Published: 27th July 2020

By CYNTHIA CHANDRAN
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ever since the triple lockdown was declared in Thiruvananthapuram, stray dogs are having a harrowing time with no food. With hotels and restaurants closed down, the 9,000-odd stray dogs in the capital city are forced to fend for themselves. Animal lovers have urged the Thiruvananathapuram Corporation and the state government to intervene in the matter.

During the initial countrywide lockdown, animal lovers among the city dwellers had joined their hands to feed the stray dogs. When Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan himself urged the public to chip in for the stray dogs, others also came forward. But this time when the authorities announced the triple lockdown, the public outpouring has not been enthusiastic like earlier. Sreedevi S Kartha, full-time member of People for Animals, said over the last two-and-a-half weeks, they have been able to provide food only to 250 stray dogs daily when the actual number is around 9,000. “The situation is getting pathetic day by day and pregnant stray dogs have nothing to eat during these times. We are getting calls from different parts of the city informing us that certain packs of dogs fighting for a morsel of food. It is high time the authorities intervened in the issue,” said Sreedevi.

