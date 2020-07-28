STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Seawall construction: Congress comes to Tharoor’s rescue

The construction of sea walls does not come under the ambit of flagship project.

Published: 28th July 2020 06:57 AM

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File photo| P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a bid to silence the detractors of Shashi Tharoor who criticised the Congress MP for not taking steps to construct a sea wall in the coastal areas of the Thiruvananthapuram, KPCC has stated that MP was informed by the Centre that the seawall construction cannot be included under the Central Government’s flagship ‘Sagarmala’ programme.KPCC general secretary Manacaud Suresh, in his Facebook post, said that Tharoor had relentlessly raised the issue in Parliament where Central Jal Shakti Minister Rattan Lal Kataria had informed him that the construction of seawalls is the responsibility of the state government.

Sagarmala project focuses on various infrastructure projects, coastal berth projects, fishing harbours and skill development projects which are being implemented by central ministries, state governments, Ports and other agencies. It is the flagship programme of the shipping ministry to promote port-led development in the country by exploiting India’s 7,500 km long coastline, 14,500 km of potentially navigable waterways and its strategic location on key international maritime trade routes. 

The construction of sea walls does not come under the ambit of flagship project.“Even though the Centre provides technical advice as per Flood Management and Border Areas Programme, the Central cabinet has decided against providing funds towards seawall construction. Accordingly, Tharoor had written a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and `30 lakh was awarded from the MP’s fund urging him to kick off the seawall construction,” said Suresh.He warned that instead of highlighting the state and Central Government’s laxity in dealing with the sea erosion and dearth of seawall construction, it is unfortunate that the local MP and Congress leaders are being criticised.

Comments

