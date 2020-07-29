New shipping corridor sparks protests

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The notification by the Ministry of Shipping to mark a corridor along the Quilon Bank, a favoured fishing ground for fishermen due west off Kollam, has sparked protests from fishermen communities in both Kerala and Tamil Nadu. As many as 25,000 fishermen have been fishing in the deep sea here from where they have reaped huge benefits.

Once the corridor is dedicated for ship movement from August 1, fishermen who trespass into the corridor will be liable for punishment. The routing system in South West Indian Waters as notified by Director General of Shipping cuts right through the 200-500 meter depth zone off the Kollam coast. “It is an another important fishing area on the South West Coast for motorised and deep-sea boats and hence an unacceptable route for ships,” said T Peter, national general secretary of National Fishworkers Forum.