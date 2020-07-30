Pandemic leads to unhealthy lifestyle

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Experts have observed a spike in cases of lifestyle diseases like obesity, insomnia and diabetes since the Covid-19 outbreak. Reduced social contact and break from fitness and diet regimes are cited as reasons. The trend is concerning as these issues make a person more susceptible to the infection

Jithin (named changed), a 30-year-old employee of a multinational company, has been suffering from disturbed sleep of late. He was earlier diagnosed with prediabetes. A consultation with an endocrinologist revealed that Jithin was experiencing obstructive sleep apnoea, a condition where breathing stops involuntarily for a brief period of time during sleep. Ever since Jithin started working from home following the Covid-19 outbreak, work-related stress gradually seeped into his personal life.

Minimum social contact and being confined to one’s home have led to a spike in the number of lifestyle-related problems among a large section of the young-adult population. Health experts opine that morbidities such as obesity, diabetes and hypertension have seen a substantial upward trend in the last few months.Many experts warn that people who are overweight and obese are at a higher risk of contracting the Covid-19 infection. With fitness centres and parks remaining closed, many people have not been able to stick to their exercise routines. Although gym trainers have started training their clients online, people requiring fitness equipment due to medical reasons have been left high and dry.

According to Dr Mohan T Shenoy, consultant endocrinologist, a general trend of lethargy and reduced physical activity among the population has resulted in increased cases of lifestyle diseases. “A large section of people have not been able to replicate their fitness regimes at home. The pandemic has also negatively impacted diet and physical activity among kids leading to child obesity. I have come across a nine-year-old patient who gained 10kg in just three months.”

Experts also say that several studies have linked depression to obesity. “Now that physical activity and social interaction have dwindled, people are now more at risk of getting obese and in turn developing mental health issues. Obesity also makes a person’s immune system weak, making the person more susceptible to hypertension, heart ailments, diabetes and renal disease. Since Covid-19 infection affects the respiratory system, only a strong immune system and good lung function can help in fighting the virus,” said Dr Hari Krishnan R, additional professor, medicine and haematology, Government Medical College here.

He added that following a balanced diet is necessary. “Earlier, people were engaged in various activities. But since most of the population is restricted to their homes with more free time at hand, their diet is not controlled.”Many gym owners and trainers opine that even though sessions are being imparted online, a wrong form can lead to injuries and complications. “We had female clients who visited our gym regularly. But now we can’t do much as most of the workouts have to be done using the equipment,” said Riyaz Haneefa, one of the owners of Qfit Gym, Sasthamangalam.

Raising concern over the severe financial crisis in the fitness industry due to the lockdown, Riyaz said that many gym owners have invested heavily in setting up the centre. “If no immediate assistance is provided, many won’t be able to survive the economic crisis and will have to shut down.”

expert opinion

