Private hospitals disown pregnant Covid-positive women  

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sunitha, a 23-year-old antenatal patient, approached a private hospital in the city, where she has been consulting since the start of the pregnancy, following high blood pressure and diabetes. But the moment she tested positive for Covid-19, she was mercilessly thrown out. Sadly, her’s isn’t an isolated case.

According to sources, many private hospitals are disowning antenatal patients, instead referring them to SAT Hospital or Fort Hospital - two government hospitals in the district that deal with Covid-19-positive antenatal cases.

“It was shocking. We pleaded with the hospital authorities to admit me. Unfortunately, our requests fell on deaf ears. They referred me to SAT Hospital. I was admitted to a payward with 20 others. The toilet facility was common for all and some of the patients had bystanders too. The ward was congested and it was impossible for me to continue there. So, we contacted many hospitals and after our continued effort, one of them agreed to take me in,” says Sunitha.

An official of the District Medical Office agreed that such incidents are increasingly being reported, prompting authorities to ramp up Covid-19 care infrastructure for pregnant women. “It is high time that private hospitals came forward and joined the fight against the pandemic. The government healthcare institutions have been working tirelessly ever since the outbreak of the pandemic and now the time has come for private healthcare institutions to join us.

Unfortunately, the majority of these private hospitals are not ready to take in Covid-19 cases. They keep referring the patients to the government hospitals,” said the official. Though the authorities have given directions to private hospitals to earmark dedicated wards and beds for Covid-19 patients, the majority of them are not ready yet. “We spoke to every private hospital in the district on the number of beds each can dedicate for Covid patients. But they say only in-house Covid patients can be treated,” the official said. A meeting would be held with the Indian Medical Association (IMA) authorities to bring more clarity to the issue.

Currently, the authorities have earmarked 20 beds at Fort Hospital for admitting asymptomatic and mild symptomatic antenatal patients. “There is no doubt we require more facilities. The antenatal patients require more care and time to recover and we have to keep them for a longer period at the hospital,” said an official of Fort Hospital. Meanwhile, efforts are on to make available more beds at General Hospital for antenatal patients. Sources said the state government has decided to declare General Hospital as Covid centre and stop all non-Covid admissions and OP consultations.

“Once the declaration comes, all 750 beds would be dedicated to Covid-19 treatment. We will be earmarking around 200 beds for antenatal patients,” said the official. Meanwhile, the district is all set to start home treatment for asymptomatic and mild symptomatic Covid patients. “ESI Hospital at Peroorkada is currently being used as a Covid-19 First-Line Treatment Centre (CFLTC). We will be rolling out home treatment soon and all male patients would be moved to their homes and the CFLTC would be used for accommodating suspected pregnant women,” the official added.

