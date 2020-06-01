STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Exemption for COVID-19 patient from abroad: Health minister seeks report

Contrary to protocol, man allowed to go home after collection of swab samples

Published: 01st June 2020 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2020 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, doctors

(Image used for representation) If this happens, nearly 4,000 doctors can provide medical service in the present COVID-19 situation. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Following reports of a shocking lapse allegedly on the part of authorities at the Government Medical College Hospital here, in which a person who had arrived from abroad was allowed to go home after his swab samples were collected, Health Minister K K Shailaja sought a report from MCH superintendent M S Sharmad.

The 42-year-old from Karavaram in Alamkode was confirmed Covid positive on Sunday. He had arrived from Kuwait on May 30. As per the protocol, the person must undergo institutional quarantine, other than home quarantine, if he doesn’t belong to the exceptional categories.

According to the district medical officer, the patient  was sent directly to the MCH from the airport. But it was later reported that he had got discharged from the hospital after providing swab samples. Also, there were reports that instead of waiting for the results to arrive, the person was allowed to go home and that too in a private vehicle. 

According to the minister, if  indeed any lapse had occurred, action will be taken against those responsible. At the same time, another positive case reported from the district— that of a 33-year-old painting worker from Aanadu — has become a major headache for the department as it will have to trace the contacts and the source of infection.

The person, who first sought treatment at Nedumangad  district hospital, is said to have hosted a liquor party on May 28. He had visited Tamil Nadu on May 27. Additionally, four positive cases were reported from the district on Sunday. The other cases include that of a 54-year-old woman from Kattakada, who had flown in from Kuwait via the Kochi airport  on May 27 and of another woman from Kattakada, 40. She had arrived from Kuwait on May 28.

If indeed any lapse had occurred, action will be taken against those responsible. As per protocol, person must undergo institutional quarantine, if he is not under exceptional category 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Abroad returnee allowed to go home coronavirus swab samples COVID 19
Coronavirus
A woman walks past closed shops at Janpath market during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi Tuesday April 14 2020. (Photo | PTI)
19-day lockdown extension will unleash economic mayhem: Analysts
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Medics on their way to collect samples of residents of Arjun Nagar for the COVID-19 test during the ongoing nationwide lockdown in Gurugram Sunday May 31 2020. (Photo | PTI) 
With highest spike of 8,392 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 1,90,535
An Assam-based woman holding her baby as she waits for her train at Central Railway Station. (Photo | P Jawahar
Mayhem in May as coronavirus wreaks havoc in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp