Exemption for COVID-19 patient from abroad: Health minister seeks report

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Following reports of a shocking lapse allegedly on the part of authorities at the Government Medical College Hospital here, in which a person who had arrived from abroad was allowed to go home after his swab samples were collected, Health Minister K K Shailaja sought a report from MCH superintendent M S Sharmad.

The 42-year-old from Karavaram in Alamkode was confirmed Covid positive on Sunday. He had arrived from Kuwait on May 30. As per the protocol, the person must undergo institutional quarantine, other than home quarantine, if he doesn’t belong to the exceptional categories.

According to the district medical officer, the patient was sent directly to the MCH from the airport. But it was later reported that he had got discharged from the hospital after providing swab samples. Also, there were reports that instead of waiting for the results to arrive, the person was allowed to go home and that too in a private vehicle.

According to the minister, if indeed any lapse had occurred, action will be taken against those responsible. At the same time, another positive case reported from the district— that of a 33-year-old painting worker from Aanadu — has become a major headache for the department as it will have to trace the contacts and the source of infection.

The person, who first sought treatment at Nedumangad district hospital, is said to have hosted a liquor party on May 28. He had visited Tamil Nadu on May 27. Additionally, four positive cases were reported from the district on Sunday. The other cases include that of a 54-year-old woman from Kattakada, who had flown in from Kuwait via the Kochi airport on May 27 and of another woman from Kattakada, 40. She had arrived from Kuwait on May 28.

