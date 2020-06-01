Tata, Sree Chitra to jointly make coronavirus testing kits

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Giving a fillip to Covid-19 testing, the Tata Group has entered into a partnership with the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST), Thiruvananthapuram, for the commercial production of Covid-19 testing kits.

The kits will be based on RT-LAMP (Reverse Transcriptase Loop-Mediated Amplification) technology and can produce results in significantly less time, thus increasing the output of labs across the nation. According to a statement issued here by the Tata Group, the tests are expected to get approval shortly and production will commence soon.