STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Fort Hospital to be Covid care centre for pregnant women

Currently, the Women and Children Hospital at Thycaud deals with normal deliveries and Sree Avittam Thirunal Hospital handles complicated cases

Published: 02nd June 2020 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2020 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Pregnant women

For representational purposes

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With more women who require prenatal care returning to the district from abroad, the district medical office (DMO) has decided to upgrade Fort Hospital as a Covid care centre exclusively for asymptomatic and symptomatic pregnant women. Currently, the Women and Children Hospital (W&C) at Thycaud and Sree Avittam Thirunal (SAT) Hospital deal with prenatal cases.

“SAT treats all high-risk cases, while normal delivery cases are referred to Women and Children Hospital. Since the number of women coming from abroad and requiring prenatal care is on the rise, we have decided to establish a Covid care centre in Fort Hospital only to tend to pregnant women who have minor 
symptoms, are asymptomatic or have a travel history in red zones. We will maintain W&C as a non-Covid care hospital,” said a health official. 

increase in flow of patients to W&C
The flow of patients and number of deliveries in W&C have gone up drastically since the outbreak. In May alone, the hospital recorded around 550 deliveries, which are the highest compared to figures recorded before the lockdown. 

“Since SAT treats Covid patients, people feel W&C is safer, as a result of which the number of OP patients has increased. Also, several patients consulting SAT are being referred to us for prenatal care and we have so far been able to accommodate all of them without any issues,” said an official with W&C. Patients who have neurological or cardiac complications are referred to SAT Hospital, said the official. “Only SAT Hospital is equipped to treat such complicated cases as there are specialist doctors there,” added 
the official. 

Fort Hospital all set to go
The DMO has already held discussions with authorities of Fort  Hospital and all arrangements are in place to deal with pregnant Covid suspects. “Besides our maternity block, which has 12 beds, we have 50 more beds that can accommodate pregnant Covid suspects. Those with severe symptoms and other complications will be referred to SAT Hosptial,” said an official with Fort Hospital. The official said that Fort Hospital has started taking swab samples and has so far sent 150 samples for testing, all of which came back negative. Fort Hospital covers around five corporation wards and provides medical assistance to suspected Covid cases in paid quarantine centres. “We have an on-call doctor and medical team to provide assistance to suspected cases in Covid centres,” added the official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
A health worker inside a mobile test unit in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
‘Masks, distancing don’t give full protection’
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Six or more dosages of HCQ reduce Covid-19 risk in health workers: IMCR study
Health workers collect swab sample of a doctor for the COVID-19 test at a government dispensary during the nationwide lockdown in Patiala Monday June 1 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New strain: Scientists find a dominant virus genome among Indian samples
Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (Photo | PTI)
MSP up, new law to replace mandi system

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp