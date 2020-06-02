STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Three more test positive for Covid-19, all returnees

Three people tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Monday.

Published: 02nd June 2020 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2020 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus Testing Lab

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three people tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Monday. The three new patients include a 28-year-old Pothencode native who arrived from Maharashtra by road on May 16, a 26-year-old Nalanchira native who returned from abroad on May 26 and a 55-year-old Peringuzhi native who arrived in the state from Chennai on May 27 through road.  As many as 669 people were newly placed under observation in the district on Monday.  

A total of 142 people are under hospital isolation in the district while 9,856 people are under home quarantine. On Monday, 36 people were newly admitted to hospitals in the district while 6 people were discharged. 313 results came negative on the day while 278 samples were sent for testing. According to officials, 1,579 people are under institutional quarantine in 17 centres in the district.  Eight people reached out for psychological support through the mental health help line while 163 people were offered counselling. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
A health worker inside a mobile test unit in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
‘Masks, distancing don’t give full protection’
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Six or more dosages of HCQ reduce Covid-19 risk in health workers: IMCR study
Health workers collect swab sample of a doctor for the COVID-19 test at a government dispensary during the nationwide lockdown in Patiala Monday June 1 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New strain: Scientists find a dominant virus genome among Indian samples
Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (Photo | PTI)
MSP up, new law to replace mandi system

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp