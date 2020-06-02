Three more test positive for Covid-19, all returnees

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three people tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Monday. The three new patients include a 28-year-old Pothencode native who arrived from Maharashtra by road on May 16, a 26-year-old Nalanchira native who returned from abroad on May 26 and a 55-year-old Peringuzhi native who arrived in the state from Chennai on May 27 through road. As many as 669 people were newly placed under observation in the district on Monday.

A total of 142 people are under hospital isolation in the district while 9,856 people are under home quarantine. On Monday, 36 people were newly admitted to hospitals in the district while 6 people were discharged. 313 results came negative on the day while 278 samples were sent for testing. According to officials, 1,579 people are under institutional quarantine in 17 centres in the district. Eight people reached out for psychological support through the mental health help line while 163 people were offered counselling.