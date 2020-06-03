Kerala University final semester exams resume

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The final-semester UG examinations of Kerala University which were deferred due to the Covid-19 pandemic resumed on Tuesday at 162 centres in the state and one centre in Lakshadweep. The first day of examinations went without glitches.

According to an official statement, over 95 per cent of students appeared for the exams. Elaborate arrangements were made to ferry students to examination centres with support from respective local self-government.

Teachers, students and invigilators wore face masks. A grievance cell was also opened at the centres for students to address their difficulties. University sources said it will ensure smooth conduct of the examination in the coming days as well.